Kerry recorded lowest monthly sunshine in Ireland last month

Kerry had the lowest monthly total of sunshine in Ireland last month.

Met Éireann’s weather summary for July, shows less than 100 hours of sun was recorded at Valentia Observatory in the month.

According to the Weather summary for last month, Ireland provisionally recorded the wettest July on record.

217% of the long-term average (LTA) rainfall was recorded in the month, four times the amount of rain observed in July last year; and up 15% on the previous wettest July (which was recorded in 2009).

Valentia Observatory recorded 172% its monthly LTA rainfall.

The wettest day in the county last month was Thursday July the 6th, when 25mm of rainfall was recorded.

The South Kerry weather station saw the lowest amount of sunshine in the country last month.

99.6 hours were logged in Valentia, a daily average of 3.21 hours of sun a day; while Kerry recorded the highest number of dull days for the month, with 8 in July.

Gusts of 91km/h (49 knots) were reported in Valentia during July, the highest recorded nationally.

Meanwhile, the monthly mean air temperature in the county was unchanged on its LTA.