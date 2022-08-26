Advertisement
Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre seeking planning permission to develop counselling centre

Aug 26, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre seeking planning permission to develop counselling centre
The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre is seeking planning permission to develop a counselling centre in Killarney.

They’re hoping to develop is a specially designed centre at the at Reen, Ross Road, Killarney; the Clarke family has donated the site to support the work of the centre.

If planning permission is granted, it would take around 14 months to build.

Chairperson of the Board of Management of the Centre, Bríd McElligott says funds to finance the development will be sourced from state funds and charitable donations.

This year the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre celebrates 30 years in existence and it’s been a long-term ambition for the centre to have a home of its own.

Ms McElligott says outreach services will still be provided:

