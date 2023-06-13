Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre refused planning for Killarney counselling centre

The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre has been refused planning permission for a counselling centre in Killarney.

The service operates from a base at Prince’s Quay Tralee, and last August it applied for permission to construct a counselling centre in Killarney.

The proposed centre at Reen, Ross Road, Killarney, was to include counselling rooms, offices, and associated rooms.

In determining its decision, Kerry County Council said significant concerns remained in relation to ecological impact and flood risk arising from the development.

The council said it was not satisfied that the development, in particular the proposed lighting scheme, would not adversely affect foraging and/or commuting routes of the Lesser Horseshoe Bat.

Planners noted these adverse effects on the integrity of European Sites, namely Killarney National Park, the McGillycuddy Reeks, and the Caragh River Catchment Special Area of Conservation, could not be ruled out.

Council planners also wrote that the development lies within the immediate floodplain of Lough Leane, where the risk of serious and recurring flooding is well established.

The council said the development would be premature pending progress of the Killarney Flood Relief Scheme, and therefore it would be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the area.