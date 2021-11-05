Advertisement
Kerry ranks 13th in global index for sustainable practices in business and tourism

Nov 5, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has ranked 13th in a global index for sustainable practices in business and tourism.

The Global Destination Sustainability Index is a performance improvement programme to make the business and leisure tourism industries more sustainable.

Kerry ranked 13th in the analysis of major business and tourism areas globally in terms of sustainable practices. The adjudicators say Kerry is committed to ‘keeping it green’, putting a focus on protecting the environment and developing a green economy.

They add the county has no shortage of both greenery and green initiatives and Kerry Convention Bureau is constantly working to find new ways to be greener than before, pushing to bring sustainability to the forefront.

The Kerry Convention Bureau promotes the county to visitors and those seeking to relocate.

The county’s rating of 74% is higher than Helsinki, Brussels and neighbours Cork, which is ranked 18th.

