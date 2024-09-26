Kerry ranked in top ten counties for SMEs

Kerry is among the top ten counties for small and medium-sized enterprises, according to data sourced from the central statistics office, ranking 7th overall.

Kerry is one of two Munster counties to rank among the 10 best spots, scoring 56.34 out of 100. The county has the third-highest rate of start-ups per 10,000 residents, at 2,224, only behind Dublin and Monaghan. However, Kerry was pulled down in the study due to a fall in small firms from 2019 to 2021, dropping by 0.72%.

Advertisement

Data was sourced from the Central Statistics Office on businesses with less than 50 employees in 26 Irish counties. The six counties in Northern Ireland were not included in the study.

Advertisement

Each county was ranked based on the number of SMEs per 10,000 people, the percentage of SMEs in relation to all businesses, and the percentage difference in SMEs from 2019 to 2021. The counties were given an overall score out of 100 based on these metrics and ranked from best to worst.