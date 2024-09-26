Advertisement
News

Kerry ranked in top ten counties for SMEs

Sep 26, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry ranked in top ten counties for SMEs
Share this article

Kerry is among the top ten counties for small and medium-sized enterprises, according to data sourced from the central statistics office, ranking 7th overall.

 

Kerry is one of two Munster counties to rank among the 10 best spots, scoring 56.34 out of 100. The county has the third-highest rate of start-ups per 10,000 residents, at 2,224, only behind Dublin and Monaghan. However, Kerry was pulled down in the study due to a fall in small firms from 2019 to 2021, dropping by 0.72%.

Advertisement

 

Data was sourced from the Central Statistics Office on businesses with less than 50 employees in 26 Irish counties. The six counties in Northern Ireland were not included in the study.

 

Advertisement

Each county was ranked based on the number of SMEs per 10,000 people, the percentage of SMEs in relation to all businesses, and the percentage difference in SMEs from 2019 to 2021. The counties were given an overall score out of 100 based on these metrics and ranked from best to worst.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Newly upgraded €1.2 million Killarney road branded 'downright embarrassment'
Advertisement
Valentia Island Ferry to sail this weekend
Calls for reversal of decision which reduces pensions of retired public sector workers who return to work
Advertisement

Recommended

Cheltenham to offer discount for next years meeting
Newly upgraded €1.2 million Killarney road branded 'downright embarrassment'
Valentia Island Ferry to sail this weekend
Tourism body CEO calls for more exchequer funding for Kerry airport
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus