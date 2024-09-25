Kerry based company honoured at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards

Kerry based company KME has been honoured at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards.

They were one of nine companies who were presented with a ‘Certificate of Achievement for Innovation’ at the National Ploughing Championships last week.

They received this recognition for receiving a minimum qualifying score for their entry, which had a focus on ‘Innovations for Future Generations’.

The Innovation Arena showcased innovators with pioneering solutions in animal science and technology, agri-engineering, digital technologies, animal health and nutrition, sustainability and climate action, and farm health and safety.