Advertisement
News

Kerry based company honoured at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards

Sep 25, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry based company honoured at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards
Innovation Arena, Ploughing Championships 2024 Pic Orla Murray/Coalesce
Share this article

Kerry based company KME has been honoured at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards.

They were one of nine companies who were presented with a ‘Certificate of Achievement for Innovation’ at the National Ploughing Championships last week.

They received this recognition for receiving a minimum qualifying score for their entry, which had a focus on ‘Innovations for Future Generations’.

Advertisement

The Innovation Arena showcased innovators with pioneering solutions in animal science and technology, agri-engineering, digital technologies, animal health and nutrition, sustainability and climate action, and farm health and safety.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Female business owners in Kerry encouraged to apply for Visa's She's next programme
Advertisement
Ireland South MEP says more can be done to protect children online
TD says it’s shocking there are over 60 vacant posts in HSE facilities in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday local GAA fixtures and results
Ireland South MEP says more can be done to protect children online
Tralee pensioner calls on government to address former CIÉ employees' pension issues in budget
TD says it’s shocking there are over 60 vacant posts in HSE facilities in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus