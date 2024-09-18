Advertisement
Kerry LEO to host budget 2025 briefing with Peevers Slye Cotter

Sep 18, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry LEO to host budget 2025 briefing with Peevers Slye Cotter
The Kerry Local Enterprise Office in association with Peevers Slye Cotter (PSC Taxation Services) will present a Budget 2025 briefing.

It will be held in The Rose Hotel, Tralee on Thursday the 3rd of October from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The seminar will be delivered by Francis Moriarty, who is a Tax Director at Peevers Slye Cotter (PSC)

With the Budget to be announced on the 1st October, the briefing aims to highlight the impact on businesses in the areas of income tax, corporation tax, VAT, pensions and more.

The link to book a place is here.

