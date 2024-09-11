Kerry LEO offering 'Branding your Business' course this month

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office is running a "Branding Your Business" course which is starting this month.

The course is aimed at Kerry-based independent business owners who want to acquire the branding knowledge, skills, tools and confidence to bring their brand to life.

The course, which begins on the 25th of September, comprises of a 3-hour weekly workshop over 3 weeks and will be delivered over Zoom.

There will also be one to one mentoring sessions to focus on specific areas of branding.

For more information, visit the Kerry LEO website.