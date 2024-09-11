Advertisement
News

Kerry LEO offering 'Branding your Business' course this month

Sep 11, 2024 13:53 By radiokerrynews
Kerry LEO offering 'Branding your Business' course this month
Share this article

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office is running a "Branding Your Business" course which is starting this month.

The course is aimed at Kerry-based independent business owners who want to acquire the branding knowledge, skills, tools and confidence to bring their brand to life.

The course, which begins on the 25th of September, comprises of a 3-hour weekly workshop over 3 weeks and will be delivered over Zoom.

Advertisement

There will also be one to one mentoring sessions to focus on specific areas of branding.

For more information, visit the Kerry LEO website.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tributes paid to man who died in workplace accident in West Kerry
Advertisement
Judge urges state to progress case against accused serial fraudster Samantha Cookes
Four candidates for Fine Gael Kerry election convention
Advertisement

Recommended

Expressions of interest sought for LEADER programme in South Kerry
Almost 550 homes in Kerry Gaeltacht areas listed on Airbnb while 0 available for long-term rent
11 Irish Golfers In The Field For Irish Open
Kerry FC Look To Spoil Promotion Party
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus