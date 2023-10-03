Kerry pupil’s artwork chose for exhibition at Dublin gallery

A Kerry pupil was one of 12 from across the country to have their artwork displayed at a Dublin gallery.

Emma Brosnan of Loughfouder National School, Knocknagoshel was part of the Respect and Empathy Exhibition by the Safer Internet Centre, which provides online safety services.

The centre is a partnership between Webwise, ISPCC, National Parents Council Primary, and Hotline.ie.

The exhibition ran for four days last week at Atelier Now in Dublin, the gallery of artist Maser, who chose the 12 pieces of art, including Emma’s to be displayed.

Emma Brosnan was highly commended for her work.