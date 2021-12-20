Advertisement
Kerry publicans appeal for longer opening hours for rural pubs

Dec 20, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry publicans are appealing to the Government to allow rural pubs to stay open until 10pm.

From today, all restaurants, bars and cafes, excluding takeaway or delivery services, must close at 8pm.

Publicans from around the county will meet at 9 o’clock tonight outside the Faha Court Bar and Restaurant to discuss these new restrictions; this meeting will be held outdoors, in compliance with current restrictions.

It’s being organised by the owner of Faha Court Sean O’Mahony, not the Kerry branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland.

Ballyheigue publican Gearoid O’Regan is a spokesperson for the organisers and says shutting their doors nightly at 8pm is essentially a closure:

