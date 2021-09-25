Kerry public warned of scam calls appearing as garda numbers

Gardaí are reminding people in Kerry to beware of scam calls, even if the number appears to be from a local garda station.

The Garda Press Office is advising the public of a recent phone scam where official garda numbers are being cloned or garda members are being impersonated.

A number of people in Kerry have received calls from numbers appearing to be garda stations or the force's headquarters in Dublin.

Gardaí are reminding people never to share personal information and to contact your local station if you've any concerns.