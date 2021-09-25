Advertisement
Kerry public warned of scam calls appearing as garda numbers

Sep 25, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry public warned of scam calls appearing as garda numbers
Gardaí are reminding people in Kerry to beware of scam calls, even if the number appears to be from a local garda station.

The Garda Press Office is advising the public of a recent phone scam where official garda numbers are being cloned or garda members are being impersonated.

A number of people in Kerry have received calls from numbers appearing to be garda stations or the force's headquarters in Dublin.

Gardaí are reminding people never to share personal information and to contact your local station if you've any concerns.

