Kerry project wins Champion Changemakers National Pitch-Fest

Shamrock Squad Adventures’ from RDI Hub Killorglin and Dingle Hub is the overall winner of the Champion Changemakers National Pitch-Fest 2022.

The groups’ social enterprise is a community of special needs families which focuses on working with support agencies, service providers, and other special needs families to make the outdoors accessible for all.

Shortlisted groups and individuals took part in the National Pitch-Fest in Dublin recently, with Kerry’s Shamrock Squad Adventures taking the top prize valued at €10,000.

This will set them on the journey of establishing their social enterprise, and includes mentoring, legal advice, and hot-desking space.