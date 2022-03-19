Advertisement
Kerry products presented to US President Joe Biden on St Patrick’s day

Mar 19, 2022 11:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry products presented to US President Joe Biden on St Patrick's day
Two Kerry companies were at the centre of the Shamrock presentation to the American president on St Patrick’s day.

Joe Biden was presented with a crystal bowl of shamrocks to mark the event.

Kerry company, Dingle crystal, crafted the bowl. While the Shamrocks housed in the bowl were grown in Baile an Sceilg by IPI Teoranta.

The design of the bowl was inspired by the ancient cup and ring rock art which can be found throughout the Dingle Peninsula. To mark this special occasion, these surround the shamrock and harp designs, representing Ireland and its close ties to the United States of America. Central to the design of the bowl is a panel with the customary engraved inscription, which this year is as Gaeilge.

The bowl and shamrocks are now on display in the White House.

 

