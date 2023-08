Over 1,800 Kerry students received their Leaving Certificate and Leaving Cert Applied results today.

For these students, it was their first experience of the traditional exam process, as their Junior Cert exams were cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal of Castleisland Community College, Teresa Lonergan says students shouldn’t be upset if they didn’t get the points they were hoping for.

She says there are many ways to get into your chosen career:

