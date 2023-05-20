Kerry primary schools participating in ESB Science Blast Limerick

Children from three Kerry primary schools will take part in the ESB Science Blast Limerick next week (Tuesday May 23rd)

ESB Science Blast is a STEM-focused education programme involving whole classes investigating the science behind a simple question.

Students from Scartaglen National School will showcase their piece – How does a potato generate electricity;

Kilmurry National School, Castleisland , ask – is it the speed of how you eat or the temperature of what you eat that causes brain freeze?; while the pupils from Ardfert Central National School, Gortaspiddle, investigate – How does smoking cause cancer?

Now in its fifth year, the ESB Science Blast has had over 45,000 participants across Ireland.

The event takes place over three days at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, from Tuesday May 23rd.