Kerry primary school teachers worried about availability of substitutes

Jan 5, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Primary school teachers in Kerry and Limerick are worried there aren't enough substitute teachers available.

That's according to the area's INTO union representative, Anne Horan.

She says teachers are very concerned ahead of schools' reopening tomorrow after the Christmas break.

Anne Horan of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation says pregnant teachers are also worried about returning to school when there have been record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

