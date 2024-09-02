Kerry primary school has second largest classroom sizes in Ireland

A Kerry primary school had the second highest number of children in a classroom in Ireland for the last school year.

Figures from the National School Annual Census show that Caherleaheen National School had one class with 38 pupils enrolled in September last year.

This was just behind Scoil Naomh Iosaf in Adare which had 39 pupils in one class.

The figures show that the average number of pupils in Kerry was 22.3 per class - just below the national average of 22.5 pupils.

The Department of Education compiled the information from the National School Annual Census.

The data, which is analysed by today's Irish Independent, relates to the last school year that ended in June.

They show that average class sizes in primary schools have reached their lowest levels in 40 years, but that nearly one in ten pupils are still in oversized classes of 30 or more.

Almost 15% of Kerry pupils are in classes of 30 or more, while 19% are in classes of 20 or fewer.

The figures also show that Kerry has the third highest number of enrollments of Ukrainian children in the country.

Over one thousand Ukranian children are enrolled in primary schools in the county, just behind Cork, which had the highest number, and Dublin.