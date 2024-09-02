Advertisement
News

Kerry primary school has second largest classroom sizes in Ireland

Sep 2, 2024 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Kerry primary school has second largest classroom sizes in Ireland
Share this article

A Kerry primary school had the second highest number of children in a classroom in Ireland for the last school year.

Figures from the National School Annual Census show that Caherleaheen National School had one class with 38 pupils enrolled in September last year.

This was just behind  Scoil Naomh Iosaf in Adare which had  39 pupils in one class.

Advertisement

The figures show that the average number of pupils in Kerry was 22.3 per class - just below the national average of 22.5 pupils.

The Department of Education compiled the information from the National School Annual Census.

The data, which is analysed by today's Irish Independent, relates to the last school year that ended in June.

Advertisement

They show that average class sizes in primary schools have reached their lowest levels in 40 years, but that nearly one in ten pupils are still in oversized classes of 30 or more.

Almost 15% of Kerry pupils are in classes of 30 or more, while 19% are in classes of 20 or fewer.

The figures also show that Kerry has the third highest number of enrollments of Ukrainian children in the country.

Advertisement

Over one thousand Ukranian children are enrolled in primary schools in the county, just behind Cork, which had the highest number, and Dublin.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Labour will run candidate in Kerry at next general election
Advertisement
Kerry Association Dublin announce Kerry person of the year and Laochra Chiarraí award winners
Tourism Ireland and The Gleneagle Group to attend the British Masters this week
Advertisement

Recommended

Labour will run candidate in Kerry at next general election
Kerry Association Dublin announce Kerry person of the year and Laochra Chiarraí award winners
Kerry councillor claims couple almost killed because of condition of Ring of Kerry road
Pilgrimage Walk from Tralee to Ballyheigue Sunday September 8th
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus