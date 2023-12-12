Kerry has third level progression rate of 83%

Kerry has a third level progression rate of 83%.

That’s according to feeder schools data published today by the Irish Times, which details the number of pupils from schools in the county that go onto college.

The top feeder school in Kerry is Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí, Tralee; it also made the top improved schools list nationally, which looks at the difference between 2017 and 2023.

Forty-one (41) pupils sat the Leaving Certificate at Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí this year; another 11 accepted CAO places this year, giving a college progression rate of 127%; that’s up 25% since 2017.

Schools can show a progression rate of above 100% when students who completed the leaving cert in previous years and began college this year, is added to the number that sat the leaving this year.

Number two on the Kerry feeder schools list is Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore; 44 sat the leaving; another six accepted 2023 CAO places, giving a progression rate of 114%.

Tarbert Comprehensive School is third on the list; 53 pupils sat the leaving this year; another two accepted CAO places this year, giving a progression rate of 104%.

Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School, Tralee is fourth on the Kerry feeder schools list; 174 sat the leaving, another four accepted 2023 CAO places, giving a progression rate of 102%.

St Brigid’s Secondary School, Killarney if fifth on the list; 106 sat the leaving this year, and 104 accepted CAO places, giving a progression rate of 98%.

A full list of the 25 Kerry schools listed on the feeder list below: