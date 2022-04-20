Kerry politicians call for clarity on CAMHS compensation scheme

Kerry politicians are calling for clarity on the compensation scheme for children and teenagers affected by the South Kerry Child and Adolescence Mental Health Services controversy.

It comes as the Government has approved compensation for young patients who were harmed as a result of treatment they received while being treated under South Kerry CAMHS.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is calling on the Minister of State with responsibility for mental health Mary Butler to state clearly if North Kerry patients are to be included in the scheme.

Deputy Daly says the status of patients treated pre 2016 remains unclear and the need for action regarding the North Kerry review is urgent.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill says while he welcomes the compensation scheme, he’s asking for the detail to be examined before it can be determined if the package is suitable.

Cllr Cahill says the HSE must ensure that all vital posts are immediately filled in all services and that checks and balances are in place to ensure the situation doesn’t repeat itself.