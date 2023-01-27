Advertisement
News

Kerry politician waiting almost a year for decision on appeal against GAA suspension

Jan 27, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry politician waiting almost a year for decision on appeal against GAA suspension
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry politician says he’s heard nothing from the GAA regarding his appeal to a recommendation made almost a year ago, that he be suspended from attending games for 12 weeks.

It’s alleged that Cllr Mike Kennelly verbally abused a referee while attending a football match last spring – Cllr Kennelly strongly denies this.

Radio Kerry understands that Kerry GAA’s Competitions Control Committee made the recommendation that the county councillor should receive a penalty.

Cllr Kennelly appealed the decision last spring.

He says he's heard  nothing from Kerry GAA since then.

Kerry GAA says it doesn’t make any comments about these matters.

It’s understood that Kerry GAA’s Competitions Control Committee – the CCC – proposed the 12-week penalty for Cllr Mike Kennelly.

It related to a football match last spring involving the Fine Gael councillor’s club, Listowel Emmets, and Glenflesk.

The county councillor is a coach with Listowel Emmets’ GAA minor team.

Cllr Kennelly attended the game; he said he didn’t abuse the referee and was challenging the proposed penalty.

Last year, Kerry County Board told Radio Kerry that the CCC is completely independent of the county board and therefore the county board executive couldn’t comment.

Under GAA rules, if an individual or group doesn’t accept a penalty from the CCC, then a hearing is granted.

Having heard the evidence presented, the Hearings Committee then either imposes a penalty or exonerates the person or group.

If that individual or group is unhappy with the decision of the Hearings Committee, they can make a submission to the GAA’s Appeals Committee which will then hear an appeal.

If the defending party is still not willing to accept the imposed penalty, a request for arbitration may be lodged to the Disputes Resolution Authority which is an external independent body.

Radio Kerry contacted Kerry GAA again in recent days – it reiterated that it doesn’t make comments regarding such matters.

 

