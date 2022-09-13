Kerry photographers invited to send snaps to be displayed on National Gallery for Culture Night

Budding photographers in Kerry are in with a chance of getting their photo displayed on the walls of the National Gallery of Ireland.

The gallery is teaming up with the French Embassy in Ireland for Culture Night this year to produce Painting Mirror, an interactive digital display of photographs on the walls of the building.

A selection of the shortlisted photographs which are sent in will be stylised onto the exterior of the National Gallery at Merrion Square on Friday September 23rd.

The original, unedited photographs will be projected onto the wall followed by a display of the same photographs.

The closing date at close of business, this coming Thursday, September 15th.

Anyone can participate by sending a photograph of a landscape or cityscape, along with their name, email address, name of the place and county to [email protected] from 22 August - 15 September (COB).