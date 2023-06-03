Kerry people warned to be safe in the sun

HSE experts are reminding people in Kerry to be summer ready so that they stay safe and well this weekend.

Parents, especially, are being urged to be SunSmart when it comes to protecting children and babies against the harmful effects of the sun.

SunSmart, an initiative by the HSE, aims to remind parents of the dangers of exposure to UV rays particularly for children.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

HSE Clinical lead on Dermatology Professor Anne Marie Tobin said the highest possible sun factor should be applied to children's exposed skin.

The five #SunSmart simple steps are:

· Slip on clothing that covers your skin e.g. long sleeves and collared T-shirts

· Slop on sunscreen on exposed areas using factor 50+ for children

· Slap on a wide-brimmed hat

· Seek shade – especially if outdoors between 11am and 3pm

· Slide on sunglasses to protect your eyes