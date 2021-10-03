Advertisement
Kerry people urged to take part in BulbsForBees campaign

Oct 3, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people urged to take part in BulbsForBees campaign
People in Kerry are being urged to take part in a new campaign called BulbsForBees.

It's being run by Gaisce and is calling on people of all ages to plant a pollinator friendly bulb this autumn.

Over 300,000 bulbs have been distributed to community and voluntary groups around Ireland and more than 50,000 bulbs have been given to all post primary schools in the country, as part of the campaign.

People are also being asked to purchase pollinator friendly bulbs from their local garden centres to be part of the campaign.

