Kerry people urged to keep eye out for stranded sea birds

People in west Kerry are being urged to keep an eye out for stranded fledging seabirds over the next month.

The manx shearwater birds originate in Brazil and come to islands off the Kerry coast to breed.

Although the bird is an excellent long-distance flier, it can’t take off from level ground.

A project, which was started 10 years ago by the west Kerry branch of Bird Watch Ireland, asks members of the public to be mindful of fledglings which may become stranded and vulnerable on the mainland.

Mick Sheeran of Blasket Islands Eco Marine Tours says 50 birds were rescued last year by the team of volunteers:

The volunteers can be contacted as follows:

Richard (Ballyferriter/Ballydavid) 086 3168150

Britta (Ventry/Dingle) 087 2435845

Catherine (Ventry/Dingle) 087 9834823