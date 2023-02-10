Kerry people urged to donate winter supplies to those affected by earthquake

People in Kerry are being urged to donate whatever winter supplies they can to the areas devastated by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Kerry Islamic Outreach Society will be accepting donations at its centre at 7 Maine Street, Tralee, every day for families affected by the earthquake.

Donations are also being accepted at Michael’s Turkish Barbers on High Street, Killarney.

The earthquake has left thousands homeless in freezing conditions, so the Kerry Islamic Outreach Society is appealing for winter clothes and supplies only.

The centre at 7 Maine Street, Tralee, is open from 8pm to 9pm Monday to Friday, beginning this evening, and it’s open from 10am to 2pm on weekends.

Founding member of the outreach society, Nabila Abnoun, explains the items they’re looking for:

Michael Kaya, owner of Michael’s Turkish Barbers of High Street, Killarney, is also accepting donations of similar items – winter clothes, supplies for babies and children – at his premises.

He says he has hired a van and will load up whatever items are donated, and drive to the Turkish Embassy in Dublin on Monday morning to have them flown over to the affected areas.

He explains why he got involved to help his fellow countrymen.