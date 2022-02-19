Advertisement
News

Kerry people reminded to share thoughts on European conference ahead of deadline

Feb 19, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people reminded to share thoughts on European conference ahead of deadline Kerry people reminded to share thoughts on European conference ahead of deadline
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP is reminding people in Kerry to have their say on the future of Europe.

Tomorrow, Sunday February 20th, is the final day for online submissions to the Conference on the Future of Europe.

The conference allows people to share their ideas on how the EU should deal with issues such as climate change, health and social justice.

Advertisement

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune says this is an opportunity for people from all walks of life to make recommendations on policies that affect their everyday lives.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus