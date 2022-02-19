Kerry people reminded to share thoughts on European conference ahead of deadline

An Ireland South MEP is reminding people in Kerry to have their say on the future of Europe.

Tomorrow, Sunday February 20th, is the final day for online submissions to the Conference on the Future of Europe.

The conference allows people to share their ideas on how the EU should deal with issues such as climate change, health and social justice.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune says this is an opportunity for people from all walks of life to make recommendations on policies that affect their everyday lives.