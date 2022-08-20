Kerry people reminded to send feedback on Regional Water Resource Plan

People in Kerry are being reminded they can take part in the public consultation on the regional water resource plan for the Southwest.

Irish Water is seeking feedback on the draft Regional Water Resource Plan – South West and associated SEA Environmental Report and Natural Impact Statement.

The plan sets out options for providing a more secure, reliable and sustainable water supply for 594,000 customers in the South West region over the next 25 years.

A 12-week public consultation on the plan began early in June and will continue until August 24th.

Submissions can be made by email to [email protected]

Or by post to National Water Resources Plan, Irish Water, PO Box 13216, Glenageary, Co. Dublin.