Advertisement
News

Kerry people reminded to send feedback on Regional Water Resource Plan

Aug 20, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people reminded to send feedback on Regional Water Resource Plan Kerry people reminded to send feedback on Regional Water Resource Plan
Share this article

People in Kerry are being reminded they can take part in the public consultation on the regional water resource plan for the Southwest.

Irish Water is seeking feedback on the draft Regional Water Resource Plan – South West and associated SEA Environmental Report and Natural Impact Statement.

The plan sets out options for providing a more secure, reliable and sustainable water supply for 594,000 customers in the South West region over the next 25 years.

Advertisement

A 12-week public consultation on the plan began early in June and will continue until August 24th.

Submissions can be made by email to [email protected]

Or by post to National Water Resources Plan, Irish Water, PO Box 13216, Glenageary, Co. Dublin.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus