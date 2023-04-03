Kerry people most likely to change voice to be recognised by smart devices

People from Kerry are more likely to change their voice, so it can be recognised by smart devices.

New research found Mayo, Westmeath and Sligo also had to adapt their accents.

Advertisement

An actor from Kerry, demonstrating difficulties with smart devices.

Advertisement

Ultimately, they have to move from what you just heard, to something like this:

Advertisement

The Pure Telecom poll found 46 per cent Kerry natives needed to alter their voices for speech recognition devices, stretching from smart speakers to phones.

Advertisement

However, it was people from Westmeath who were most likely to lash out at their devices out of frustration.

Advertisement

Lecturer in languages at South East Technological University, Dr Chris Mulhall, says like in humans, accents can be polarising:

Alongside this, the survey also found people use their devices to listen to music, turn on the radio and check the weather.