Advertisement
News

Kerry people most likely to change voice to be recognised by smart devices

Apr 3, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people most likely to change voice to be recognised by smart devices Kerry people most likely to change voice to be recognised by smart devices
Share this article

People from Kerry are more likely to change their voice, so it can be recognised by smart devices.

 

New research found Mayo, Westmeath and Sligo also had to adapt their accents.

Advertisement

 

An actor from Kerry, demonstrating difficulties with smart devices.

Advertisement

 

Ultimately, they have to move from what you just heard, to something like this:

 

Advertisement

 

The Pure Telecom poll found 46 per cent Kerry natives needed to alter their voices for speech recognition devices, stretching from smart speakers to phones.

Advertisement

 

However, it was people from Westmeath who were most likely to lash out at their devices out of frustration.

 

Advertisement

Lecturer in languages at South East Technological University, Dr Chris Mulhall, says like in humans, accents can be polarising:

 

 

Alongside this, the survey also found people use their devices to listen to music, turn on the radio and check the weather.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus