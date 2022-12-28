Kerry people encouraged to take part in 2 minute beach clean

Kerry people are being encouraged to take part in a campaign launched by An Taisce to clean up Irish beaches.

The "2 Minute Clean" initiative is calling on members of the public to spend two minutes removing rubbish next time they walk along a beach.

The organisation says if every person in Ireland spent two minutes removing discarded items from our beach areas, it would eradicate 100,000 tonnes of rubbish.

Clean Coasts is giving away #2minutebeachclean kits to the first 200 people to pledge to this New Year’s Resolution.