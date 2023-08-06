Kerry people encouraged to start conversation about palliative care

People in Kerry are urged to start a conversation on end of life care.

The All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care wants people to get informed and think about planning for the future.

They are encouraging people to begin a conversation with family and friends about the benefits of it.

This year's Palliative Care Week is from September 10th to 16th, themed Living for today, Planning for tomorrow.

To find out more about Palliative Care Week, visit: Palliative Care Week 2023 - The Palliative Hub