Advertisement
News

Kerry people encouraged to enter nominations for 2024 Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards

Sep 19, 2024 09:20 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people encouraged to enter nominations for 2024 Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards
Family Carer of the Year
Share this article

Nominations have opened for the 2024 Kerry Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards.

Now in it’s 17th year, the awards recognises the dedication and commitment of family carers across the nation who provide care at home for loved ones with additional needs.

Family Carers Ireland is encouraging people in Kerry to nominate a family carer before the deadline, which is Friday October the 11th .

Advertisement

The carer of the year winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday November 28th at the College Green Hotel in Dublin.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over fifty events taking place in Kerry for Culture Night
Advertisement
New special educational base opened in Killarney school
American tourist rescued from West Kerry beach after getting trapped by the tide
Advertisement

Recommended

NEWKD is holding open mornings to highlight and celebrate the work of Local Development Companies
Man City and Inter Goalless Draw
Two Irish Scorers For Celtic In Champions League
Kerry Have 4 All Star Nominations
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus