Nominations have opened for the 2024 Kerry Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards.

Now in it’s 17th year, the awards recognises the dedication and commitment of family carers across the nation who provide care at home for loved ones with additional needs.

Family Carers Ireland is encouraging people in Kerry to nominate a family carer before the deadline, which is Friday October the 11th .

The carer of the year winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday November 28th at the College Green Hotel in Dublin.