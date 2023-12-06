Advertisement
Kerry carer calls for means testing to be removed for carers’ allowance

Dec 6, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry carer calls for means testing to be removed for carers’ allowance
Netwatch Kerry Carer of the Year: Kathleenn O'Sullivan from Portmagee with daughter Hannah
A Kerry carer believes removing means testing for carers’ allowance would make more of a difference to families, than holding referendums on constitutional references to family and care.

These referendums will be held on March 8th next year.

It’s proposed the definition of family would be broadened beyond marriage, while a new reference would recognise carers.

Kathleen O'Sullivan from Portmagee cares for her daughter Hannah who has cerebral palsy; she also works part-time because she doesn’t get carers’ allowance.

She says better services are also needed for people with additional needs and carers; Hannah was meant to avail of respite care, but she says it didn’t go ahead as funding wasn’t available.

Kathleen O’Sullivan isn’t sure the referendums will make much of a difference to people caring for family members:

