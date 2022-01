Kerry people have donated over 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorest countries.

UNICEF Ireland has revealed it's had a surge of donations from Kerry people over Christmas.

This surge of donations brings the county's total to 55,000 since the Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign started last March.

UNICEF has delivered more than one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries in an effort to ensure fair access to vaccines.

