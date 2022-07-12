Kerry people advised to report wild birds displaying symptoms of avian flu

People are being advised to report wild birds displaying symptoms of avian flu or if they've come across birds who've died.

The advice comes from Niall Hatch of Bird Watch Ireland who says detecting avian flu is essential to avoid the disease spreading.

It comes as a case of avian flu – influenza subtype H5N1 - was confirmed in a raven off the Kerry coast four days ago.

Mr Hatch is urging people who find injured, sick or dead birds to report them to the Department of Agriculture, the National Parks and Wildlife Services or local veterinary clinics.

Mr Hatch says while symptoms vary from bird to bird, there are indicators of the disease: