Kerry people advised to report wild birds displaying symptoms of avian flu

Jul 12, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people advised to report wild birds displaying symptoms of avian flu Kerry people advised to report wild birds displaying symptoms of avian flu
avian bird flu/copy/tm A case of avian flu has been confirmed in a wild bird off the coast of Kerry. That’s according to the National Disease Control Centre of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. It says infection was confirmed in a raven off the Kerry coast three days ago. The raven had the influenza subtype H5N1 - it’s the first case of avian flu confirmed in a wild bird in this country since the start of April. Between November and April, 85 wild birds tested positive for the disease. H5N1 avian flu is highly contagious for birds but risk of transmission to humans is considered to be very low. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Corvus_corax.001_-_Tower_of_London.JPG
People are being advised to report wild birds displaying symptoms of avian flu or if they've come across birds who've died.

The advice comes from Niall Hatch of Bird Watch Ireland who says detecting avian flu is essential to avoid the disease spreading.

It comes as a case of avian flu – influenza subtype H5N1 - was confirmed in a raven off the Kerry coast four days ago.

Mr Hatch is urging people who find injured, sick or dead birds to report them to the Department of Agriculture, the National Parks and Wildlife Services or local veterinary clinics.

Mr Hatch says while symptoms vary from bird to bird, there are indicators of the disease:

