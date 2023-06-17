Advertisement
A number of businesses in Kerry affected by weather

Jun 17, 2023 16:06 By radiokerrynews
A number of businesses in Kerry affected by weather
Due to the current status yellow weather conditions, Fire Control Kerry is currently dealing with a number floods in businesses throughout the county, particularly in Tralee.

Gardaí in Tralee are advising everyone to travel carefully and to avoid Castle Street and Connolly Park in Tralee.

Kerry County Council has advised the public to take shelter and stay away from beaches and open spaces due to the current weather conditions.

The Council also says a significant volume of water has fallen in parts of Kerry in a very short time, resulting in flash flooding and poor driving conditions.

They ask for people to take care when driving, especially where water has pooled on the road.

