Kerry outdoor projects allocated €270,000 in funding

11 Kerry outdoor recreation projects have been allocated funding from the government, totalling over €270,000.

The funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development is to enhance mountain trails, forest walks, cycleways, rivers, lakes, and beaches across the country.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding allocation for Kerry projects.

Kerry County Council has been allocated funding for five projects, totalling just under €150,000.

€29,000 of this will go towards marketing the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways to include Tralee to Fenit and Listowel to Limerick routes.

€30,000 each will go towards trail improvements at Reenagross Woodland Park in Kenmare, and maintenance and repair works at Ballybunion South beach.

Another €30,000 each will go towards traffic congestion relief at Glanageenty Forest, and replacing fencing at the River Lee Amenity Walkway.

North East and West Kerry Development will receive funding to improve three outdoor projects; these are the Dingle Way, the North Kerry Way at Ballyheigue, and Glanageenty Walks.

Just under €90,000 has been allocated to the South Kerry Development Partnership for three projects.

Over €29,000 will help to install 70 fingerpost signs at Dromid Cycling and Walking route, while a further €29,000 will go towards creating a loop walk at St Brendan’s Well.

Another €29,000 will go towards enhancement works at Cuas Crom and Killorglin’s Biodiversity and Recreation Enhancement Project.