Kerry nursing home homely and provides person-centred care to residents

A Kerry nursing home was found to be homely and provides person-centred care to residents.

That's according to Health Information and Quality Authority, which carried out an announced inspection at Killarney Nursing Home on August 31st.

The centre was complaint across 18 areas of the Health Act 2007 and substantially compliant across two areas - fire precautions and health care.

The inspector found residents were happy living in Killarney Nursing Home, management and staff made great efforts to create and maintain a homely atmosphere and residents’ rights were promoted and respected.

The report also stated staff implemented a person-centred approach to care and were kind and caring.