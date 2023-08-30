Kerry nursing home found to be mostly compliant in HIQA inspection

A Kerry nursing home has been found to be compliant across 19 areas of the health act.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at St Joseph's Home, Killorglin on 16th May 2023.

St Joseph's Home is a 45 person residential care home and was inspected in 23 categories.

19 were found to be fully compliant, three were substantially compliant and one did not comply.

The HIQA inspector found that action was required to comply with regulation 18: Food and nutrition.

It was observed that diet plans of some residents were not always implemented and food was not always served in the appropriate manner or temperature.

The inspector was told by some residents that dinner choices were minimal.

Overall the inspector noted the centre was pleasant and welcoming and residents said they were cared for by a kind, caring team who knew them well.