Kerry now bearing full brunt of Storm Barra

Storm Barra update 5pm

Kerry is now bearing the full brunt of Storm Barra and the Kerry Severe Weather Coordination Team is reminding everyone that a Status RED weather warning, the highest such warning, remains in place for Kerry until 9pm.

Due to the significant risk to life and property, members of the public should remain indoors and not travel for the rest of the evening.

There are a significant number of local and regional and local roads blocked or partially blocked by fallen trees, electricity poles, spot flooding, and debris in all parts of the county.

Council crews will respond when it’s safe to do so, and with the assistance of other agencies where required.

The N71 road at the Suspension Bridge in Kenmare remains closed to traffic, as does the N70 Tralee to Castlemaine Road at the hairpin bends.

The Ballycasheen Road in Killarney, and Main Street in Ballybunion should be avoided due to concerns about potential falling debris.

Kerry County Council’s emergency contact number is 066 718 35 88 and it will be operational through this evening and tonight.

Fallen electricity wires/poles and power outages should be reported to ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.