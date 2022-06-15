Kerry not set to get high temperatures forecast for east coast

Kerry isn’t set to get the high temperatures forecast for other parts of the country.

The mercury is expected to hit 25 degrees along the east coast on Friday, and 22 degrees tomorrow.

It’s set to be warmer tomorrow in Kerry compared to today, up into the high teens.

There will be sunny spells but it’ll be cloudy, possibly with some showers.

The weather will turn on Friday night, and it’ll be cooler and showery over the weekend, but with sunshine, according to Met Éireann forecaster, Deirdre Lowe.