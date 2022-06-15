Advertisement
News

Kerry not set to get high temperatures forecast for east coast

Jun 15, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry not set to get high temperatures forecast for east coast Kerry not set to get high temperatures forecast for east coast
AOB
Share this article

Kerry isn’t set to get the high temperatures forecast for other parts of the country.

The mercury is expected to hit 25 degrees along the east coast on Friday, and 22 degrees tomorrow.

It’s set to be warmer tomorrow in Kerry compared to today, up into the high teens.

Advertisement

There will be sunny spells but it’ll be cloudy, possibly with some showers.

The weather will turn on Friday night, and it’ll be cooler and showery over the weekend, but with sunshine, according to Met Éireann forecaster, Deirdre Lowe.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus