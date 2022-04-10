Advertisement
Kerry New York Assocation to host evening with Donie O’Sullivan

Apr 10, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Donie O'Sullivan CNN
The Kerry Association of New York is to host an evening in conversation with Donie O’Sullivan.

The CNN reporter from Cahersiveen will chat with board member Tom O’Sullivan this coming Tuesday April 12th.

Donie will speak about going from South Kerry to the US, as well as keeping Kerry people together in county associations in New York.

The event begins at 7pm at the Bank of Ireland NYC Hub in Midtown Manhattan.

It will also be livestreamed at the following link: https://m.facebook.com/KerryAssociationNY/

