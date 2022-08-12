Advertisement
News

Kerry Mountain Rescue warning of dangers posed with excursions in high temperatures

Aug 12, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Mountain Rescue warning of dangers posed with excursions in high temperatures Kerry Mountain Rescue warning of dangers posed with excursions in high temperatures
Share this article

Kerry Mountain Rescue has issued a warning to people of the dangers associated with climbing hills and mountains in such extreme heat.

They say anyone planning such excursions should be aware of heat related injuries, which can be extremely debilitating or even life-threatening.

Kerry Mountain Rescue says people should consider shortening their route, avoid going out when temperatures are at their highest, bring plenty of water and sunscreen and cover up as much as possible.

Advertisement

If anyone does require the team’s assistance, they can call 112 or 999.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus