Kerry Mountain Rescue warning of dangers posed with excursions in high temperatures

Kerry Mountain Rescue has issued a warning to people of the dangers associated with climbing hills and mountains in such extreme heat.

They say anyone planning such excursions should be aware of heat related injuries, which can be extremely debilitating or even life-threatening.

Kerry Mountain Rescue says people should consider shortening their route, avoid going out when temperatures are at their highest, bring plenty of water and sunscreen and cover up as much as possible.

If anyone does require the team’s assistance, they can call 112 or 999.