Advertisement
News

Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to almost 60 call-outs this year

Dec 28, 2022 18:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to almost 60 call-outs this year Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to almost 60 call-outs this year
Share this article

Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 57 call-outs this year, which accounted to over 3,000 hours.

 

It’s a slight decrease on last year, which was the busiest year on record when the team responded to 68 calls.

Advertisement

 

PRO of Kerry Mountain Rescue Colm Burke says the number of hours logged by the team this year is comparable to last year.

 

Advertisement

He says a number of the calls they responded to this year were very long call-outs, some of which took place over multiple days and involved the majority of the team.

 

Kerry Mountain Rescue currently has 38 volunteers.

Advertisement

 

The team undertook search, rescue and recovery operations and offered medical assistance on the county’s mountains throughout the year.

 

Advertisement

Mr Burke says anyone that needs help from the team can contact 999 or 112 and ask for mountain rescue; he says they are there to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus