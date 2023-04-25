Kerry motorists pay €175 to cover costs of accidents by uninsured drivers since 2018

Law-abiding motorists in Kerry have paid up to €175 each to cover accidents caused by uninsured drivers over the last 5 years.

That’s according to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland, which says it received 210 claims relating to accidents caused by uninsured and untraced driving in the county since 2018.

The MIBI says over this five-year-period, the average Kerry motorist will have contributed between €150 and €175 to cover the costs of these accidents through their motor insurance policies.

The MIBI is a not-for-profit organisation, which was established to compensate victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured and untraced drivers.

There were 31 claims relating to uninsured driving in Kerry last year, down from 55 in 2018 but a slight increase from 27 in 2021.