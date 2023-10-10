Advertisement
Kerry motorists advised to be extra vigilant as deer rutting season underway

Oct 10, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry motorists advised to be extra vigilant as deer rutting season underway
The Irish Deer Commission is appealing to motorists in Kerry to be extra vigilant on roads, as the rutting season is underway.

Damien Hannigan of The Irish Deer Commission says October is a highlight of the wildlife calendar as the deer breeding season gets underway, but it’s also a time when there’s an increase in collisions between deer and vehicles.

Mr Hannigan says the most recent statistics from the National Parks and Wildlife Service figures show 55,000 deer have been culled nationally, which is a record number.

However, he says there are still very large numbers of deer in Kerry and they’re very active at the time of year.

Damien Hannigan has this advice for motorists:

