A motorist in Kerry has been caught driving 130km per hour in a 100km zone.

They are one of 127 vehicles Gardaí have detected breaking the speed limit during the first five hours of National Slow Down Day.

This driver was caught doing 30km above the speed limit on the N21 road at Dooneen, Castleisland.

37,916 vehicles have been checked as part of National Slow Down Day, which runs until 7 o'clock tomorrow morning.