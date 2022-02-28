Kerry mother calls for restoration of speech therapy and physiotherapy for 5-year-old son

Today is Rare Disease Day which raises awareness for those living with uncommon diseases and conditions.

Kerry County Council has been lighting up some of its buildings – including Kerry County Museum – in purple to mark the day.

Advertisement

Five-year-old Patrick O’Donnell from Tarbert is one of the 300 thousand in Ireland affected by rare conditions.

Advertisement

Patrick has Kleefstra syndrome, a genetic condition which causes development delay and low muscle tone, and also affects speech.

His mother, Sandra O’Gorman, says Patrick hasn’t seen a speech therapist or physiotherapist in almost two years because of the pandemic.