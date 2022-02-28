Advertisement
Kerry mother calls for restoration of speech therapy and physiotherapy for 5-year-old son

Feb 28, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
5-year-old Patrick O'Donnell from Tarbert who has the rare condition, Kleefstra syndrome
Today is Rare Disease Day which raises awareness for those living with uncommon diseases and conditions.

 

Kerry County Council has been lighting up some of its buildings – including Kerry County Museum – in purple to mark the day.

Five-year-old Patrick O’Donnell from Tarbert is one of the 300 thousand in Ireland affected by rare conditions.

 

Patrick has Kleefstra syndrome, a genetic condition which causes development delay and low muscle tone, and also affects speech.

 

His mother, Sandra O’Gorman, says Patrick hasn’t seen a speech therapist or physiotherapist in almost two years because of the pandemic.

