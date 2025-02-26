Kerry mother calls for long-term plans to be put in place to prevent closure of respite centres

There’s a sense of delight and relief that a respite centre in North Kerry, that was closed for a year, will reopen next month.

The Cois na Féile respite centre in Kilmorna, Listowel closed in February last year, due to staffing shortages.

However, the HSE has confirmed that the four-bed respite centre will reopen by the end of March.

The HSE says it’s commissioning a new service provider to deliver the respite services previously provided in Cois na Féile Respite Service.

Fiona Ahern, whose son has angelman syndrome, had previously called for the North Kerry centre to be kept open.

She says the HSE and other disability service providers need to put long-term plans in place to ensure respite centres and essential services like Cois na Féile remain open, even in the face of challenges: