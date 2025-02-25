North Kerry respite centre to reopen

A North Kerry respite centre, which closed last year, is to reopen.

The Cois na Féile respite centre in Kilmorna, Listowel is to open next month.

The Cois na Féile, a four-bed respite centre, was closed in February last year, due to staffing shortages.

The Kerry Parents' and Friends' Association which had been running the service transferred its operation to the HSE as a result.

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has confirmed that the respite centre is to reopen, with the service expected to be up and running by the end of March.

Minister Foley received confirmation from the HSE and says the HSE is commissioning a new service provider to deliver the respite services previously provided in Cois na Féile Respite Service.

Minister Norma Foley says she knows the provision of respite is a vital resource for families and says she’s pleased that the contract for respite will begin by the end of March.