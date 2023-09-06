Advertisement
Kerry mother afraid for family’s safety after threat from dealers over drug debt

Sep 6, 2023 17:44 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry mother says she’s afraid for her family’s safety after receiving a threat from drug dealers, as her son owes them money.

This woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, says her son developed a cocaine habit and is now being threatened by the dealers as he owes them a significant amount of money.

She says she was shocked to discover her son was in this position as he appeared to be living a normal life and was managing to continue working.

She has since discovered how readily available cocaine is around the county.

She says these threats are causing unbearable stress and she fears for her family's safety:

Meanwhile, a Kerry TD says the trade of cocaine in Kerry is so strong, that dealers are currently too busy to assault people who are in debt to them.

In the past week, six families have contacted Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly’s office stating they’re being intimidated due to drug debts owed by their family members.

He says the amounts have varied from €2,000 up to €36,000 and it’s causing huge stress and anxiety for hard working families.

Deputy Pa Daly says Gardaí told him there haven’t been any assaults on people who owe money to drug dealers recently.

He feels this is because most people pay-up and because the cocaine trade in Kerry is so strong:

